O'CONNOR, SUSAN L., (QUINN)
82, of Warwick, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sunny View Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Jeremiah J. "Pat" O'Connor for 56 years. Born in Harrisville, RI, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. and Louis V. (Dascoli) Quinn. Susan was a waitress and banquet manager at The Vallee's Steak House in Warwick for many years until her retirement. Susan was passionate about her many friends and family and will always be remembered for her outsized personality and sense of humor and the warmth and kindness shown toward all that entered her life. She was the loving mother of Patricia A. Glendinning (John), Kevin M. O'Connor (Janet), and Brian P. O'Connor; devoted grandmother of Jeremy and Patrick O'Connor; sister of Patricia A. O'Brien, and the late John E. and Robert H. Quinn. The family is especially grateful to all the staff at Sunny View for their devoted kindness and care for Susan. Her funeral will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Cowesett Road, Warwick. Burial will be in the RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Sunday 3-7 pm. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 12, 2019