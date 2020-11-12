Bolster, Susan Lukasiewicz

Susan Lukasiewicz Bolster 48, of Portland Maine, formerly of Barrington, died on October 26, 2020 after a long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Bolster, and daughter Quinn. She was a graduate of the Lincoln School in Providence, Rhode Island in 1990 and of the University of Vermont in1994. She was the daughter of Dr. William C. and Nancy Lukasiewicz. In addition to her husband and daughter she is survived by her mother Nancy Lukasiewicz and brothers William C., Jr and J. Paul Lukasiewicz. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Hope and father, Dr. William C. Lukasiewicz, Sr. A memorial will be held on Friday, November 13 at 10 A.M. at St. Luke's Church in Barrington, Rhode Island



