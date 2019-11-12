Home

A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 861-5432
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
A A Mariani & Son Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI 02904
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
1413 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI
Susan M. DiTommaso

Susan M. DiTommaso Obituary
DiTommaso, Susan M.
67, passed away unexpectedly on November 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Henry J. DiTommaso Jr. Born in Attleboro MA. She was the daughter of the late Arnold and Margaret (Innes) Pineo. She had worked as a CNA for Heritage Hills Nursing Home for 30 years prior to her retirement.
She is survived by her loving children Heather Brum, Angelia Tripp, Melissa Marshall, Laura Dailey, and Joseph Storm. She was the grandmother of Christopher, Zoe, Sonya, Ethan, CJ, and Jennah, and the great grandmother of Sierra. She was the sister of Bruce Pineo, and Pamela Porell.
Her funeral will be held on Friday November 15, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave. North Providence at 11 A.M. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be Thursday 4 to 8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. WWW.MARIANIANDSON.COM
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
