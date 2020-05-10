Home

Susan M. Kullberg Obituary
KULLBERG, SUSAN M.
passed away May 7, 2020. She was the daughter of Marion (Rehfuss) and the late John E. Kullberg; sister of Paula G., Glenn L., and Bradford J. Kullberg, and had four nieces and three nephews. She had been a school teacher in the Warwick School System for 30 years until her retirement.
A private graveside service will be in the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 360 Westminster Street, Providence, RI 02903 will be appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to sign the on-line guest book at TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
