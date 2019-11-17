Home

Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
(860) 232-1322
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Immanuel Congregational Church
10 Woodland St.
Hartford, CT
More Obituaries for Susan Haberlandt
Susan Martin Haberlandt


1950 - 2019
Susan Martin Haberlandt Obituary
Haberlandt, Susan Martin
Susan Martin Haberlandt, beloved sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, a pioneer and life-long leader in education in Connecticut and Rhode Island, died peacefully on November 6 at Hartford Hospital following a long illness. Born on February 19, 1950 in Providence, and raised in Norwich, CT, Susan was elected the first female President of her senior class in high school and transferred to Trinity College as a sophomore in 1969, the year it began admitting women. After a successful tenure as a teacher and administrator at an independent school in Connecticut, Susan's trailblazing journey ultimately led her back to her birthplace in 1998 when she was installed under the auspices of Senator John Chafee as the first female Head of School at the Providence Day Country School (PCD) in East Providence, where she served until her retirement in 2011. Susan also served as a trustee of independent schools, including The French American School of Rhode Island and Sophia Academy in Providence.
PCD, the PCD community, and the Providence area all held special places in Susan's heart, and, during her time as Head of School, she delighted in introducing her family to the treasures of her adopted home.
A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Congregational Church, 10 Woodland St., Hartford, CT, on Saturday, November 23 at 3:00 PM. Reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immanuel or to Providence Country Day School. For the complete obituary, please visit www.molloyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 17, 2019
