GREENE, SUSAN NEARY
80, died Dec. 4, 2020. A resident of Wakefield, she previously lived in Providence and Jamestown. She was married to the late Paul F. Greene for 54 years.
Born in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York City, she was the daughter of the later Gerald P. and Rita Cating Neary. She was predeceased by her brother Gerald C. Neary.
She is survived by her son Bill (Kira) of Providence and daughters Carolyn Dalgliesh (Ron) and Amy Quadrini (Gregg), both of North Kingstown, and grandchildren Ian and Ella Dalgliesh, Gus, Cate and Mae Greene and Mia and Ava Quadrini.
An accomplished potter, Sue maintained a studio at Shady Lea in North Kingstown for many years.
While living in Providence, she was the first grant review officer for the Rhode Island Foundation (when it had only three employees) and was co-founder of Opportunities for Women, a career counseling and resource center for women seeking to enter the job market. She was the staff person for the Committee to Study Employer Sponsored Day Care established by Governor Edward DiPrete. Sue was also a former Member & President of the Board at Dorcas Place (now Dorcas International).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Wakefield. Her burial will also be private in St. Francis Cemetery, Wakefield. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence, RI 02907, https://rifoodbank.org/give-now/
will be appreciated.
