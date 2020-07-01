QUACKENBUSH, SUSAN (SCOLNICK)

of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at age 70 on Sunday, June 28th 2020, surrounded by her family. Susan, daughter of Aaron and Beatrice Scolnick, was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on January 24th 1950. She graduated from Lowell High School, received her undergrad from The University of Tampa and pursued her masters from Lesley College.

Susan spent most of her professional career in sales. Her Rhode Island journey began with a position at Allied Business Forms in 1980. She then became a major account manager for Imaging Business Products, receiving numerous awards for outstanding performance. Susan joined the Providence Journal family in the Fall of 1992 and spent the next 23+ years there until her retirement in 2016. It was at the ProJo her infectious positivity and happy nature helped develop many strong friendships which she held close to her heart.

When Susan moved to Rhode Island she met her husband of 37 years, Peter Quackenbush. Peter and Susan enjoyed sailing and spending time with their family and friends on and off the water. Together they spent 33 years as active members of the Rhode Island Yacht Club where they introduced their son, Andrew, to the world of sailing at the early age of 2 months. As a family they spent summers cruising around New England strengthening family bonds through their nautical adventures. Susan was Peters first mate on the water and in life.

Susan was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to everyone in her life. She is survived by her devoted husband, Peter and their three children: Son, Andrew Quackenbush and his wife Dana; daughter Tara Lynch and her husband Kenneth, their children Aidan and Kailynn; as well as son Peter Quackenbush, his wife Stephanie and their children Zaan and Sylvia. Susan is also survived by her brother Mark Scolnick and his wife Irma.

Susan devoted her time to helping others. Since her lung cancer diagnosis in 2015, she spent her time volunteering as a peer to peer mentor at Miriam Hospital. Susan was also active in the American Lung Association's Lung Force Program uniting others to stand up together against lung cancer. She was passionate about sharing her journey with others and always had a positive outlook on life. Through these programs she was able to support, befriend and mentor others on a similar path.

Susan Quackenbush's kindness was never-ending, she gave advise to her loved ones without judgement, inspired others through her strength, her joy was contagious, and she loved with her whole heart. To everyone Susan was a best friend, to her, everyone was family. Susan's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. She not only had a love for boating but also a strong passion for education. In lieu of flowers; help her kindness, love and compassion continue by contributing a donation in Susan's name to the Rhode Island Yacht Club Education Foundation [a 501 (C)(3)]. Care of RIYC, One Ocean Avenue Cranston, Rhode Island 02905.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, the funeral services will be private. The service will be broadcasted on Facebook live via the Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel beginning at 10am on Thursday July 2nd.



