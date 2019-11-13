The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
8:45 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
341 South Main Street
Coventry, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Caddick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan R. "Dolly" (Napolitano) Caddick


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan R. "Dolly" (Napolitano) Caddick Obituary
CADDICK, SUSAN R. "DOLLY" (NAPOLITANO)
, 86, passed away at home with family by her side on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of Arthur A. "Pat" Caddick for 49 memorable years until his passing in 2006. On March 2, 1933 in Providence, RI, Susan was born the daughter of the late Antonio and Susan (Merlino) Napolitano.
For thirty-two years, Mrs. Caddick was co-owner, with her husband, of Finn Auto Sales and Salvage of Coventry retiring in 1994. She was also the owner of the Villa Restaurant in West Warwick. Dolly was very hospitable and loved to entertain her guests. She was the matriarch of the family and proudly took on the nickname as "The Boss". Dolly loved to shop and was an avid dancer. One of her proudest moments is when she was captain of Central High School's basketball team.
Her love lives on in her four children: Patrick Caddick and his wife Anne of Las Vegas, NV Darlene Shaker of Rehoboth, MA, Dawn Caddick and Kevin Butterfield of Warwick, RI and Mark Caddick of Coventry, RI; her seven grandchildren: Patrick, Nicole, Katie, Matthew, Danielle, Marisa and Talia and her two siblings: Ann Shirley Romeo and Anthony Napolitano.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, November 15 at 8:45 a.m. followed with a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI. Burial to follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now