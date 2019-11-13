|
CADDICK, SUSAN R. "DOLLY" (NAPOLITANO)
, 86, passed away at home with family by her side on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was the wife of Arthur A. "Pat" Caddick for 49 memorable years until his passing in 2006. On March 2, 1933 in Providence, RI, Susan was born the daughter of the late Antonio and Susan (Merlino) Napolitano.
For thirty-two years, Mrs. Caddick was co-owner, with her husband, of Finn Auto Sales and Salvage of Coventry retiring in 1994. She was also the owner of the Villa Restaurant in West Warwick. Dolly was very hospitable and loved to entertain her guests. She was the matriarch of the family and proudly took on the nickname as "The Boss". Dolly loved to shop and was an avid dancer. One of her proudest moments is when she was captain of Central High School's basketball team.
Her love lives on in her four children: Patrick Caddick and his wife Anne of Las Vegas, NV Darlene Shaker of Rehoboth, MA, Dawn Caddick and Kevin Butterfield of Warwick, RI and Mark Caddick of Coventry, RI; her seven grandchildren: Patrick, Nicole, Katie, Matthew, Danielle, Marisa and Talia and her two siblings: Ann Shirley Romeo and Anthony Napolitano.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, November 15 at 8:45 a.m. followed with a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry, RI. Burial to follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. Calling hours will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105, . Remembrances may be shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019