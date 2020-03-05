|
|
Reichardt, Susan
Susan C. Reichardt, 52, of Lynn, MA and Riverside, RI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Susan was the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Reichardt of Lynn, MA. Following her father's passing she resided with her cousins, Cheryl Adams, Sienna Adams Bryce, and Judah and Fynn Adams Johnson. For many years, Susan worked at Salem Hospital and also worked as a hostess at The Porthole Pub and Toomey's Dry Cleaners. Susan was an active member of Holy Family Church singing in the choir and being a member of Sodality. While living in Rhode Island, Susan attended Resources for Human Development in the visual arts program where she made many friends with fellow artists. A lover of music, especially the Beatles and The Rolling Stones, she could get anyone up to dance. She preferred salad to burgers, but would never turn down a walk to the bakery to pick up some cookies "for the kids". To know her was to love her and to be loved in return. Her smiles, laughter, and hugs, will be missed by so many. In addition to her cousins in Rhode Island, she is survived by her aunts Dympna Adams, Eileen Reichardt, and Ruth Demins, cousins, Anthony Adams, Nancy and Richard Martin, Jim Reichardt, Jackie Jung, Suzanne Demins, Louise Simmons, Carol Gymerili, and Bill Demins. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 9AM from the SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, 426 Broadway (Rt 129), Lynn, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Family Church, Lynn at 10AM. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting hours are Friday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RHD-RI, 100 Niantic Ave. Cranston, RI, https://rhdri.org/. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020