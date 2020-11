RODGERS, SUSAN75, died Friday at the Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of Jay MacCubbin.Susan was a voice teacher at R.I. College retiring this past June. She was a graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music.A memorial service will be held when conditions allow. Donations in her memory may be made to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow St., Providence, R.I. 02903. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com