MARSH, Susan Su-chin Han (Blackburn)
Susan Su-chin Han Marsh (Blackburn) passed away peacefully at home in Cambridge, MA on August 6 at age 93. Born in Shanghai, China, the eldest of seven, Susan earned a B.A. from St. John's University, Shanghai, 1948; M.Ed. from Mercer, 1949; and PhD from the University of Chicago, 1955. During her career, Susan taught or held research associateships at Stanford, Columbia, Cornell, Richmond College (London), and Brown. She became full professor and chair of the Political Science Department at Providence College, where she taught for 17 years until retirement in 1994 as Professor Emeritus.
Susan was married for 23 years to Robert M. Marsh, with whom she had three children. The marriage ended in divorce. She wed her second husband, George T. Blackburn in 1988 and they shared 15 wonderful years together. For the past 12 years, Susan was a resident of the North Hill retirement community in Needham, MA.
She is survived by her children, Eleanor, Christopher and Diana Marsh; stepchildren Jean and John Blackburn; granddaughters Cordelia Sanborn-Marsh and Vivian Breedlove; step-grandchildren Jasmine Reed, Brianna and Caleb Blackburn; three siblings, and many nieces and nephews.
Susan's funeral will be held on September 5 at 11 a.m. at The Parish of the Good Shepherd in Newton, MA. The service is limited to a small group due to covid concerns, but will also be live-streamed on the church's website. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's memory may be made to the "Angels Ascending and Descending" accessibility initiative at her church (goodshepherdnewton.org
). To read full obituary and leave condolences, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com
.