Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
CARDILLO, SUSIE M. (DiFAZIO)
96, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cedar Crest Nursing Home, Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Emilio Cardillo. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Mariano and Rose (Palliotta) DiFazio. Susie was a factor worker for many years until her retirement. She loved bingo and had an incredible bond with her sisters. Susie was a devoted parishioner at St. Rocco's Church.
Susie is survived by her loving children, Robert Cardillo of Johnston and Emelio A. Cardillo and his wife Tammy of Scituate. She was the cherished grandmother of three and great-grandmother of five. Susie was the sister of Etta C. Marrocco of Johnston, Della Milnes of Scituate, the late Marco, Mario, Johnny, Albert, Angelo and Ernest DiFazio, Christina DiLanna, Annie Barone, Tillie Corvese and Lucy Cherubino.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Entombment will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Thursday morning from 8:00-9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
