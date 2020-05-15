|
BOUDREAU, SUZANNE (Plante)
72, a resident of Greenville (formerly of Coventry & West Warwick), died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Paul L. Boudreau. Mr. and Mrs. Boudreau celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on October 15, 2019.
Born in West Warwick to Roland R. and Loretta A. (Miclette) Plante, she graduated from West Warwick High School. Suzanne was dedicated to the care of her family. Her work outside of the home included the former Gulton Industries, a home cleaning service and an antique business.
Suzanne was inseparable from her husband Paul whom she met when she was 14. She & her husband were avid antique enthusiasts, seeing the beauty in old things. Suzanne was a welcoming woman who showed compassion & kindness to all who knew her. Suzanne showed up. She was dependable and always lent a hand to support family, friends or even strangers in need. Suzanne loved to drive and with Paul in tow, was always on the hunt for the next best restaurant. In later years, she volunteered to deliver meals to homebound seniors and assisted disabled adults in her community. Prior to her declining health, Suzanne enjoyed life to the fullest.
Suzanne enjoyed spending time with her family and was fiercely proud of them. In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by two children: Denise Brennan (husband Keith) and Wayne Boudreau all of Warwick and loved being Memere to five grandchildren: Cody Boudreau, Sydney Brennan, Connor Brennan, Emiley Boudreau and Molley Boudreau.
Due to the restrictions of the current health crisis, her funeral service and interment will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association at https://www.lbda.org/donate or The Alliance for Better Long-Term Care, 422 Post Road Suite 204, Warwick, RI 02886.
Should family and friends desire, condolences may be expressed to her family and a favorite memory of Suzanne shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020