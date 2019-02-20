Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Suzanne M. (Giampietro) Wiggins

Suzanne M. (Giampietro) Wiggins Obituary
WIGGINS, SUZANNE M. (GIAMPIETRO)
83, of Warwick on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Allen Wiggins, Sr. and a loving mother, mother-in-law, sister and grandmother. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. Visiting hours on Friday from 9 AM - 11 AM in the funeral home immediately preceding the service. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
