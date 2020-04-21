|
TURNER, SUZANNE MARIE
55, of North Providence passed away on Tuesday, April 14, at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Suzanne E. Turner and granddaughter of the late Thomas C. and Gertude E. Brown.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her brother, John K. Turner and the late Stacey Shreve-Turner of Smithfield and the late James E. Turner of Rumford. Other family members include her nieces and nephew, Shannon, Colleen, Erin, Samantha and Adam Turner.
Sue was a graduate of East Providence High School and continued her education at CCRI. She became a Nationally Certified Pharmacy Technician and worked for Rhode Island Hospital Pharmacy. Sue will be missed by the many children she nannied over the years. She was a parishioner of St Augustine Church.
Sue was known for her larger than life personality. Her hugs were always too tight because she loved so hard. She was stained glass, not another one like her.
A mass and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the J.F. Skeffington Funeral Home & Cremations 925 Chalkstone Avenue Providence. For on line condolences kindly visit: Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020