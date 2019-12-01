|
SIMONIAN, SUZANNE (GARABEDIAN)
87, passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side on Friday, November 29, 2019.
She was the daughter of Armenian Genocide Survivors Krikor and Baizar (Stepanian) Garabedian.
Suzanne was the wife of the late Arshag Simonian and the cherished mother of Melissa Simonian, Jason Simonian (Nora) and Maya Kernaghan (Kelly). She was the sister of Louise Garabedian, Marie Haratunian (Michael), Rosette Garabedian and the late Elyse Garabedian. She was the loving grandmother of Taleen, Lorie, Ellie, Melanie and Michael Simonian and Matthew, Lily and Nicholas Kernaghan. She was the dear aunt of Sona-Lise Haratunian, Stephen Haratunian (Arda) and Ani Berberian (Joe).
Suzanne was born in Marseille, France and came to Rhode Island in 1947.
She was a lifelong member of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Relief Society.
VISITING HOURS will be held at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, Providence, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Vartanantz Church or the Armenian Relief Society, Providence Ani Chapter, 402 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019