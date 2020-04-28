|
Shapiro, Sybil G.
Sybil G. Shapiro, beloved wife of the late Isadore Shapiro, M.D., died on April 24, 2020. Sybil was a graduate of the Skidmore College School of Nursing, class of '48. She and her late husband of almost 59 years moved from Massapequa, Long Island, NY, to Reno, NV, in 1974 where she resided for 42 years. She was the Director of Quality control of Nevada Blue Shield until her retirement in 1994. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and an active member of her Synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, in Reno, NV , up until her relocation back to NY in 2016 to be closer to her children. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda Bunim and Patricia Schatt, her sister, Adele G. Espo, 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Alfred J. and Eve. M. Goldberg of Providence, RI. Graveside funeral services will held at B'Nai Israel Cemetery in Woonsocket, RI, on April 28, 2020.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020