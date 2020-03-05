|
|
VALLANTE, SYLVIA A. (DIPIPPO)
82, of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 3, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of Richard Vallante for 39 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Guido and Angelina (Lisa) DiPippo. Mrs. Vallante was a former manager for Verizon for 33 years; she was also a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker for 10 years until retiring. Sylvia loved spending time on Narragansett Beach. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, always putting a smile on everyone's face.
Besides her husband Richard, Sylvia is survived by her loving son Michael Principe and his wife Melissa of Narragansett and her loving stepdaughter Heather Vallante and her fiancé Rocco Celletti of Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of Jon Principe and Nick McComas. Sylvia was the sister of the late Joseph DiPippo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Mar. 7th, at 10:00 in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to the RI SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020