ZALKIND, SYLVIA D.,
100, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles S. Zalkind and her first husband, the late Irving Kaplan. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Meyer and Anna (Yogel) Goldman.
She had beautiful taste, always dressed elegantly, and lived life to it's fullest. Sylvia was a life master duplicate bridge player; it was her first passion. Also passionate about golf, she was a lifelong member of Ledgemont Country Club. She was a devoted mother to her daughters and they to her.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Zalkind (the late Paul Adams Hawkins), Deborah Z. Semine (Dr. Chris), Batsheva Drori (Rabbi Reuven); 14 grand children; and 17 great-grandchildren (and counting). She was the sister of the late Sidney and Seymour Goldman.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Tuesday, January 21st at 1:00 PM at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, 458 Hope St, Providence with burial to follow in Temple Beth-El Cemetery, 4620 N Main St, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the . Shiva will be held at the Regency Plaza, 1 Regency Plaza, Providence; following services until 6PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 20, 2020