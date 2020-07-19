Lawton, Sylvia Eileen (Mayo)87, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Canton, MA, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Harvey Pontz Lawton. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Francis Gregory and Lois Louisa (Fisher) Mayo.Sylvia was the dedicated mother of seven children and worked as a Customer Service Representative for New England Telephone and Telegraph until her retirement.She is survived by her beloved children, Mildred Lawton Borodic and her husband Gary E. Borodic, MD of Canton, MA, Elizabeth Lawton Brizius and her husband Charles Brizius of Sun City West, AZ, Kimberly Lawton Stiller and her husband David A. Stiller of Cummings, GA, Harvey Pontz Lawton II of Canton, MA, Keith Douglas Lawton and his wife Karen H. Lawton of Castle Rock, CO, Francis Gregory Lawton and his wife Stephanie of Granite Day, CA, and Dana Christian Lawton and his wife Kako of Japan, a nephew, James Joseph Colucci of Warwick, a niece, Brenda Lee Davey, seventeen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.Her Funeral Service and Interment will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10AM at White Brook Cemetery, on Pine Hill Road, Richmond, RI. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: The Church of the Transfiguration, 1665 Broad St, Cranston, RI 02905, are greatly appreciated.