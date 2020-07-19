1/1
Sylvia Eileen (Mayo) Lawton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawton, Sylvia Eileen (Mayo)
87, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Canton, MA, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Harvey Pontz Lawton. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Francis Gregory and Lois Louisa (Fisher) Mayo.
Sylvia was the dedicated mother of seven children and worked as a Customer Service Representative for New England Telephone and Telegraph until her retirement.
She is survived by her beloved children, Mildred Lawton Borodic and her husband Gary E. Borodic, MD of Canton, MA, Elizabeth Lawton Brizius and her husband Charles Brizius of Sun City West, AZ, Kimberly Lawton Stiller and her husband David A. Stiller of Cummings, GA, Harvey Pontz Lawton II of Canton, MA, Keith Douglas Lawton and his wife Karen H. Lawton of Castle Rock, CO, Francis Gregory Lawton and his wife Stephanie of Granite Day, CA, and Dana Christian Lawton and his wife Kako of Japan, a nephew, James Joseph Colucci of Warwick, a niece, Brenda Lee Davey, seventeen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral Service and Interment will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10AM at White Brook Cemetery, on Pine Hill Road, Richmond, RI. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to: The Church of the Transfiguration, 1665 Broad St, Cranston, RI 02905, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White Brook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved