LENTZ, Sylvia Florence (Bobsin)
of Green Hill passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 100. She was born October 11, 1918 in Cranston, RI to Harry and Lillian Bobsin. She is predeceased by two brothers, Wilbur and Ralph Bobsin. Sylvia was a devoted wife to the late William Lentz and a loving mother to Cynthia Heckart, Claudia and Richard Kon, Arlene and Gino (deceased)Vasquez. Affectionately known as Nan, Sylvia was adored by her grandchildren Jennifer, Christina and their father Robert Heckart, Jill, Derek (Paige) and Heather Kon, Mark, Margo and Amanda Vasquez, and two great-granddaughters, Kenzie and Ava Kon. Sylvia was a strong loving and gracious woman. She was artistic, loved the beach and traveled the world. Her love of family was her greatest legacy. She was loved by all.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 2nd at 10 am at The Church of the Holy Spirit in Charlestown, RI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , RI Chapter at . The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the Grand Islander in Middletown, RI for their extraordinary care, kindness and compassion they showed our mother the past four years.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 19, 2019