Quinn, Sylvia Kinney
81, passed away peacefully March 11, 2019 in Jamestown. She was the beloved wife of her High School sweetheart the late John C. Quinn for 25 years. Born in Pawtucket, Sylvia was the daughter of Charles and Helen (McCulloch) Kinney. Sylvia was a Graduate of the Wheeler School, Bennett Junior College, and the Rhode Island School of Design (B. Arch). Sylvia had a wide and varied number of careers in her life; she was an Interior Designer for The Boston Children' s Hospital, Architect Bill Warner, and RGB Architects. She was also a Bookkeeper for Dale Chihuly, a prep cook for Julia Child's The French Chef at WGBH, a cook at Julienne's in downtown Providence, a Realtor at Residential Properties Ltd. in Providence, and worked for the Ralph Lauren Jewelry Collection. In retirement Sylvia was an avid painter and jewelry maker. She leaves behind her son, Charles Walker of RI, and her stepchildren Michael Quinn of CA, Peter Quinn, of WA, Katherine Quinn of RI, Andrew Walker of NJ, Benjamin Walker of NJ, and Sage (Walker) Bronzino of PA. Sylvia was a gregarious person who revelled in defying rules and societal norms. She squeezed every last drop of fun she could out of life, whenever and wherever she could. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass to her memory, it's what she would have wanted.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019