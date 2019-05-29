|
ROBERTS, SYLVIA L. (REED)
81, of Coventry, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of the late Loran Roberts and the late Donat E. "Whitey" Theroux.
Born in Coventry, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Maude (Studley) Condgon.
Sylvia was an art teacher for 29 years with the Coventry School Department. She received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Rhode Island and her Doctorate in Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design.
She is survived by two sons; L. Willis Roberts of Maine and Stuart M. Roberts and his wife Dianne M. Duffy of Warwick; a sister, Ruby Pinkerton of Alabama and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. The family will greet people outside of church before the Mass. Interment will follow in Rathbun Cemetery, Coventry. Visiting hours and flowers respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019