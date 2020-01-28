|
|
FORREST, SYLVIA M. (BRIGGS).
93, of Little Compton, passed away on January 24, 2020. The daughter of Forrest Briggs and Miriam (Hallowell) Briggs was born in Asheville, N.C. on September 1, 1926.
Sylvia was lovingly raised by her grandmother, Mary Hallowell, in the village of Graniteville.
Sylvia grew up with 10 cousins and formed a loving and enduring bond.
The happiest of times were spent in a cottage on Rome Point with the Hallowell clan during summers. Sylvia wrote and published the story of the Hallowell family's immigration in 1913 from England to American, "Yorkshire Morrs to Narragansett Bay" - a cherished family history.
Sylvia was married to Fred Forrest of Esmond for over 67 years until his death in 2016. They are survived by three daughters, Susan Casey (Tim), Valerie Scribner (Mike) and Joan Crowley (John), six grandchildren, Gayle Liber, Jennifer Lindo, Ryan Crowley, Kristine Crowley, Caitlin McCarthy and Jessica Crowley as well as 7 great grandchildren, Nicole and Caroline Casey, Jake and Eric Lindo and Jack, Brooke and Abby Liber.
Sylvia attended Mount Pleasant High School and after graduation, worked at Quonset Point Naval Air Station as the Purchasing Agent. She developed a deep respect and admiration for all veterans and co-wrote a book entitled "Graniteville Goes to War" in which she gathered the stories and experiences of all the Graniteville WWll GI's. She worked tirelessly to raise funds to erect a WWll monument dedicated to her hometown veterans and every year organized a ceremony to honor their service.
Sylvia was an avid reader and talented painter who loved gardening. Every summer she held a reunion for her Hallowell cousins at her home in Little Compton.
Mom felt truly blessed and her greatest joy was spending summer days on South Shore Beach with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren making wonderful memories.
Mom, Gram, "GG", you will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed.
Please join the family for a memorial to honor Sylvia at Greystone Methodist Church on Thursday, Jan 30, at 10 am
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Veterans of Foreign War, One Capital Hill, Providence, R.I. 02908
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020