Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
SS. John & Paul Church
Coventry, RI
Sylvia M. (Patys) Evans RN

EVANS, SYLVIA M. (PATYS) RN
76, of Coventry, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Patys.
Sylvia graduated from Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse at Rhode Island Hospital and Kent Hospital and most recently, Clinical Informatics at Care New England. She enjoyed landscape painting, games and crafts, but most of all, loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, James Evans (Beth) and Daniel Evans (Idavia); a sister, Madeliene Stratton (Glenn); a goddaughter, Kathleen Stratton and 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Hailey and Ashley Evans, Matthew Vega, Gregory King Jr. and Hailey Williams. She was a sister of the late Patricia Siedzik.
Her Funeral Will be held Saturday at 9:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in SS. John & Paul Church, Coventry. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday 4:00 – 7:00 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
