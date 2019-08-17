|
|
Gomes, Sylvia (Brown) May
of Providence, passed away on August 15th at the age of 82. Sylvia was born in Cranston, RI to the late Estelle Brown.
She was employed by Harvard Pilgrim Health for 25 years before retiring and was a volunteer at the Fox Point Boys and Girls Club of Providence for many years.
She preceded in death by her husband, the late Joseph Frank Gomes and stepson Howard Gomes. She is survived by her two children, Michael A. Gomes and Regina Gomes of Providence; two stepchildren, Tina Marie Gomes and Joseph Gomes; five grandchildren, Santiago, Dulce and Alex Gomes, Ian Hunter Groom, Allyiah Gomes; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Gabriella, Joel; goddaughter, Michelle Cardoza; two maternal cousins, Barbara and Richard Ford; and a host of many other family and friends. Services are private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 17, 2019