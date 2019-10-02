|
|
BLAMIRES, SYLVIA R. (BALLETTO)
86, of Morgan Avenue, Johnston passed away September 27, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Earl Blamires and daughter of the late Domenic and Angelina Balletto.
Sylvia worked for many Providence Jewelry manufacturers before retiring.
She was the mother of Alan, Ronald and Brian Blamires, Kimberly Tasca and the late Steven Blamires and grandmother of 4. She was also the youngest of seven sisters and a brother.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday at 10:00am in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 249 Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial to follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2019