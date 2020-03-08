Home

Sylvia R. (DeSimone) Potter

Sylvia R. (DeSimone) Potter Obituary
POTTER, SYLVIA R. (DeSIMONE)
59, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Wife of Robert W. Potter; mother of Samantha M. Potter and Jordan E. Potter; daughter of Kathryn M. (Detoro) DeSimone and the late Richard A. DeSimone; sister of the late Richard A. DeSimone Jr. Sylvia was an office manager for the Epoch Sleep Center in Lincoln. Her Funeral Service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10 am in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at St. Ann Cemetery in Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org ) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
