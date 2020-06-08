WEINSTEIN, SYLVIA
96, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Aston Gardens at Pelican Marsh. Born in Providence, RI on May 20, 1924, she was the beloved wife of the late Irwin Weinstein, daughter of the late Morris and Sophie (Prebluder) Shore and sister of the late Claire Shore, Edward Shore, Blanche Shore, Rose Berlin and Shirley Weisman. Previously living in Highland Beach, FL, Houston, TX, Pompton Lakes, NJ and Cranston, RI, Sylvia was a graduate of Hope High School and was a former longtime member of the Temple Emanu-El Choir in Providence.Devoted mother of Mark Weinstein (Linda) of Bonita Springs, FL, Debbie Levin of Boca Raton, FL, Marjorie Olerio (Matthew) of North Kingstown, RI and Tamara Cannon (Jim) of New Hope, PA. Loving grandmother of Michael, Nikki, Danni, Matthew, James and Shayna and great-grandmother of ten, Sylvia loved to sing, loved to dance and had a special zest for life throughout all of her 96 years.
Funeral services will be private with burial in Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice Foundation of America www.hospicefoundation.org. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 8, 2020.