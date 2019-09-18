|
Garthwaite, T. Stephen
74, passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on September 14th in Providence, Rhode Island.
He was born on September 25, 1944, in Providence to George V and Jane T Garthwaite. He served on a submarine in the Navy; received an Associate's degree in accounting at RI Junior College in 1969; and became a pioneering computer programmer. He built his own house in Greenville, RI, in 1976.
Steve was a connoisseur of outdoor adventures, including sailing, paragliding, alpine hiking, SCUBA diving, and rock climbing.
He is survived by his three sons, Todd, Daniel, and Timothy Garthwaite; his sister Ann G Garthwaite; and many dear cousins, including his "chosen brothers" Peter DuPont and Guy LaTour.
Calling hours will be this Friday, September 20th, from 5 to 8 PM at Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI, 02911.
Funeral services will be held at Robbins Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21st, at 11 AM. Burial in Highland Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to The Nature Conservancy, attention Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA, 22203.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 18, 2019