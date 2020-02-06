The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
t. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Talia Delmonico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talia Delmonico

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Talia Delmonico Obituary
DELMONICO, TALIA
36, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Born in Providence she was the devoted daughter of Anthony Delmonico of Johnston and Nicolette (Scungio) Matthews and her husband Bradford of Johnston.
Talia was a Science Teacher at Shea High School in Pawtucket and was devoted to her students.
Besides her parents she was the dear sister of Anthony Delmonico of Westwood, MA and Marco Delmonico of North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church 1804 Atwood Ave. Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Talia Delmonico Scholarship Fund C/O Science Department at Shea High School 485 East Ave. Pawtucket, Rhode Island 02860.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for information and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Talia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now