DELMONICO, TALIA
36, of Johnston, passed away on Sunday February 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence. Born in Providence she was the devoted daughter of Anthony Delmonico of Johnston and Nicolette (Scungio) Matthews and her husband Bradford of Johnston.
Talia was a Science Teacher at Shea High School in Pawtucket and was devoted to her students.
Besides her parents she was the dear sister of Anthony Delmonico of Westwood, MA and Marco Delmonico of North Kingstown.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church 1804 Atwood Ave. Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Talia Delmonico Scholarship Fund C/O Science Department at Shea High School 485 East Ave. Pawtucket, Rhode Island 02860.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 6, 2020