STREUBEL, Tekla-Beth
77, died Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late Paul H. Streubel. Born in Cranston, she grew up in the Lakewood section of Warwick. In the early years of her marriage, she lived with her husband in Germany while he served in the U.S. Army and eventually settled in Chatham Village in Warwick. Tekla-Beth had worked as a computer card operator at EG&G Sealol and as a secretary for Morris & Broms. She and her husband also owned and operated Oxx N' Yoke Country Store which sold antiques and crafts in the Hoxie section of Warwick. She is survived by her son Christopher P. Streubel and her daughter Heidi E. Hartley and her husband James F. Hartley, Jr. She also leaves her sister Elaine R. Viafora, sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Marsis, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com