Tekla-Beth Streubel
STREUBEL, Tekla-Beth
77, died Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 50 years of the late Paul H. Streubel. Born in Cranston, she grew up in the Lakewood section of Warwick. In the early years of her marriage, she lived with her husband in Germany while he served in the U.S. Army and eventually settled in Chatham Village in Warwick. Tekla-Beth had worked as a computer card operator at EG&G Sealol and as a secretary for Morris & Broms. She and her husband also owned and operated Oxx N' Yoke Country Store which sold antiques and crafts in the Hoxie section of Warwick. She is survived by her son Christopher P. Streubel and her daughter Heidi E. Hartley and her husband James F. Hartley, Jr. She also leaves her sister Elaine R. Viafora, sister-in-law Elizabeth "Betty" Marsis, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
