Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
(401) 463-7771
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Chapel
1100 New London Avenue
Cranston, RI 02920
View Map
Shiva
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
460 Spring Green Rd.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tema Gouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tema P. Gouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tema P. Gouse Obituary
GOUSE, TEMA P.
95, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Brookdale Buckingham. She was the beloved wife of the late Nathaniel Gouse. Born in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Herman and Marcia (Chern) Pomrenze, she had lived in Glastonbury, CT, previously living in Cranston and Providence. She was a psychiatric social worker for Butler Hospital for 27 years, retiring in 1985. Tema was a graduate from University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree, Class of '44, and University of Chicago, earning her Masters in Social Work, Class of '48. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Temple Emanu-El and was a life member of Hadassah. Devoted mother of Allen S. Gouse and his wife, Cheryl, of Glastonbury, CT and Neil D. Gouse and his wife, Karen, of Peabody, MA. Dear sister of the late Judd Pomrenze and Charlotte Handwerger. Loving grandmother of Courtney, Rebeka and Lauren. In life, she cherished traveling the world, so many close personal friendships, and adoration from her husband. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 1:30 p.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Easterseals Dementia Program, 100 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT 06095. Shiva will be observed at 460 Spring Green Rd., Warwick, Monday 4-6 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Chapel
Download Now