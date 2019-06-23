|
|
GOUSE, TEMA P.
95, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Brookdale Buckingham. She was the beloved wife of the late Nathaniel Gouse. Born in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Herman and Marcia (Chern) Pomrenze, she had lived in Glastonbury, CT, previously living in Cranston and Providence. She was a psychiatric social worker for Butler Hospital for 27 years, retiring in 1985. Tema was a graduate from University of Illinois with a Bachelor's Degree, Class of '44, and University of Chicago, earning her Masters in Social Work, Class of '48. She was a member of the National Association of Social Workers, Temple Emanu-El and was a life member of Hadassah. Devoted mother of Allen S. Gouse and his wife, Cheryl, of Glastonbury, CT and Neil D. Gouse and his wife, Karen, of Peabody, MA. Dear sister of the late Judd Pomrenze and Charlotte Handwerger. Loving grandmother of Courtney, Rebeka and Lauren. In life, she cherished traveling the world, so many close personal friendships, and adoration from her husband. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 1:30 p.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Easterseals Dementia Program, 100 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, CT 06095. Shiva will be observed at 460 Spring Green Rd., Warwick, Monday 4-6 p.m. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019