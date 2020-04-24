Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Teresa A. "Terry" Capozzi

Teresa A. "Terry" Capozzi Obituary
CAPOZZI, TERESA A. "TERRY"
79, of North Providence, passed away at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Saverio and Marie (Romagnano) Capozzi.
Teresa was a senior customer service representative for National Grid, retiring after 33 years of service.
She is survived by her nephews, Peter, Anthony, Andrew and his wife Marty, Daniel, Matthew and Zachery Capozzi; her niece, Brittni Capozzi; and her sisters-in-law, Pauline and Frances Capozzi. She was the sister of the late Concetta, John and Peter Capozzi.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Teresa's funeral and burial will be private. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2020
