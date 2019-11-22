|
GASPAR, TERESA de JESUS
97, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 12th. She worked at St Joseph's Hospital, until retirement in 1984. Born in Vila de Rei, Portugal, she was the wife of the late Diamantino Gaspar, (April 25th, 2008).
She is survived by her children; Maria Isabel Pedroso of Cranston and Victor Gaspar of North Kingstown, three grandchildren; Regina, Adina and Clarissa and 2 great grandchildren, Jeremiah and Joshua.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 8:45 a.m. from the "WOODLAWN", Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Cranston. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling hours Sunday 4-7 p.m. Please share memories and condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019