of Barrington passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on September 21, 2020. She was 100 years old and just three weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Born in Woonsocket in 1919, she was a daughter of the late Heliodore J. and M. Teresa (Gardella) Gagnon and was predeceased by her only sibling, Mary Gagnon Edholm.
She had endless, boundless love for her family. They were the center of her life and a source of enormous pride, and she was beyond cherished by them. Married in 1947, she was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore J. Mellone. Her loving family includes three daughters: Mary Beth Barnard and her husband Barrett of Barrington; Christine Phillips of Virginia; and Katherine Mellone of Barrington; three grandchildren: Megan Drury and her husband Philip of New York; Justin Monti and his wife Lisa of Virginia; and Todd Phillips of California; five great-grandchildren: Juliet, Alexander and Isabel Drury; and Emlyn and Addison Monti.
She graduated from Pembroke College in Brown University in 1939 with a degree in French and Italian, having entered as a freshman at the age of 15. As an undergraduate, she also had the opportunity to hone her art skills with courses at RISD. She later received a Master of Arts degree in Linguistics and Education from Brown. Her Master's thesis was a valuable resource as the basis for developing and implementing changes to the elementary curriculum in the Barrington School System.
Education was extremely important to her, not just her own, but for others as well. She was passionately devoted to teaching. Her teaching career spanned all grade levels. Starting after college, she taught medieval and European history and Italian at Woonsocket High School. After marriage, she taught all grades at the US Dependents Elementary School In Ansbach, Germany, where her husband was stationed at the US Army Signal School for several years. Already fluent in French and Italian, she learned to speak fluent German while in Germany.
After returning to the United States, she resumed her teaching career in Barrington and taught second grade for 24 years at Primrose Hill School. She wholeheartedly loved being a teacher. She was an inspiration to countless students, who truly adored her, and she was highly regarded and respected by their parents. She also was a role model to her student teachers, instilling in them her education philosophy and unique teaching methods. Her classroom was always filled with creativity and the excitement of learning.
A woman with many interests outside of her profession, she was an intensely enthusiastic, loyal and active Brown alumna. Her roles were many: class president, Pembroke Club member and officer, Commencement Pops Committee, Brown Street Series, Brown Community of Learning in Retirement, Pembroke Center Council, Faculty Club Board of Managers and tireless, longtime Brown Annual Fund fundraiser. She was "ever true to Brown" and was proud of the recognition she received from the University, especially her Brown Bear Award.
Her great love of music included playing piano and led to her dedicated and long-term involvement with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, serving on the Board of Directors and as a member of the Friends of the Philharmonic. As a season subscriber, she attended almost every concert from 1967 to 2018. She loved that orchestra.
She was part of the original fundraising for the restoration of the Crescent Park Looff Carousel. She made certain that her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren experienced the magic of the carousel, just as she had as a child. She was a member of the Barrington Garden Club for many years. Even at the age of 96 she found yet another interest. She became a fiercely devoted fan of the New England Patriots, calling herself their "Head Cheerleader." 2019 was a banner year, with a 100th birthday celebration and participating in her 80th reunion at Brown.
Involvement was key to her full life, and it was her incredibly positive attitude that kept her going and going. On any cloudy day she would say, "Well, we'll just have to make our own sunshine." She had a zest for life and felt that she was blessed to have such a full and happy one—-this despite the loss of her father when she was 5 years old and the loss of her mother when she was 19, just a couple of months before her college graduation. She had all the attributes anyone would admire: loving, kind, caring, giving, grateful, a woman of deep Faith. She was extremely smart, had a sharp wit and was a woman of strong character and values.
She was a treasure and a blessing to her loving family. She was extraordinary. Everyone thought she was beautiful, elegant, gracious, and no one ever forgot meeting her or talking to her, even the most brief encounters. Teresa's favorite song was Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable," and unforgettable is exactly what she is.
Heartfelt thanks to the truly exceptional team who cared for her with such love and kindness: Jo Ann, who had a long and very close relationship, Maria, Janet, Mary, Anelle and Brittney. Sincere appreciation to Kristin and the invaluable service of VNA Home & Hospice, Portsmouth—-a wonderful organization.
