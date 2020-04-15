Home

Teresa (Mello) Gregoire


1925 - 2020
Teresa (Mello) Gregoire Obituary
GREGOIRE, Teresa (Mello)
Age 95, passed away on April 6, 2020. Born in Providence, RI on January 13, 1925 to Alfred and Helena (Medeiros) Mello. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late CSM-US Army (Ret.) Louis R. (Bob) Gregoire. Loving mother of Robert (Janice) Gregoire, Karen (Jim) Koss, Scott (Gayle) Gregoire, and Glenn (Tammy) Gregoire. Cherished Grandmother of Robert, Michael, Shawn, Kimberly, Hilary, Kasey and Kayla, and Great-grandmother of Oscar, Ryan, Rachel, Joseph, Cameron, Caden, Caleb, Matthew, and Jenna. Survived by her dear sister, Helena Cahir and aunt, Celia Marsland. Preceded in death by her dear brothers, Alfred Mello II and Donald Mello. She is also survived by many much loved neices, nephews and cousins. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2020
