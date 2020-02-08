The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Providence, RI
76, of North Providence, passed away peacefully, February 6, 2020 at the Hopkins Manor. Born in Providence, the beloved daughter of the late Russell J. and Angelica (DiSanto) Costello. Teresa was a Legal Secretary for Textron Inc from July of 1998 until she retired. She was a communicant of the Holy Ghost Church and a member of the Catholic Women League of the Church and she was also a member of the Sons of Italy Mancini Lodge. Teresa is survived by her cousins John F. Martucci and his wife Patty, Joan Mollicone-Lewis, Gail Carello, Chris DiSanto and Alberta Scarduzio and her godchild Charlene Marston-Palleschi. She was the sister of the late Joyce Nofi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
