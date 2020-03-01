|
PRIGNANO, TERESA M.
86, of Cranston, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Elvira (Sapiente) Prignano.
Throughout her life her greatest joy was spending time with her family and close friends. She also enjoyed taking daily walks with her dog Callalily. She was more than an aunt and a sister. She was a caregiver to all and spent all of her days brightening the lives of everyone around her. Her smile was contagious and she made everyone feel special. Teresa was our everything.
For over fifty years Teresa was an office supervisor for several local jewelry manufacturers which includes Vargas and National Chain. Teresa's generosity went beyond her family as she donated to various charities.
A loving and devoted sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt, she is survived by her loving sister Ann DiSanto and her husband Emilio, her niece Gioia DiSanto with whom she lived, her niece Jodi Martin and husband Lloyd, nephew Emilio DiSanto and wife Dawn, her great nieces Ana Neves and Gabby DiSanto, her great nephews Joseph Martin and Steve Neves and her great great nephews Steven and Nicholas Neves.
Teresa enjoyed reading her favorite book, The Giving Tree to her nieces and nephews with her favorite quote being "and she loved a little boy very, very much- even more than she loved herself."
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 8-9 AM at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Teresa's memory may be made to the , 1 State Street #200, Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020