Patton, Teresa
Patton, Teresa M. (Alianiello), 93, of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 8, 2019. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on July 2, 1926, she was the firstborn child of the late Saverio and Rosa (Torzi) Alianiello. She was a secretary, bookkeeper, and business owner, who helped create a thriving manufacturing company along with her husband William. She loved the holidays and was an avid cook, among her specialties were homemade pizza, meatballs with Sunday "gravy", and chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed gardening and was extremely proud of keeping indoor plants alive for decades. However, her absolute greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Patton Brett and her husband James Thomas Brett, and her three grandchildren; James Russell Brett, Alexander William Brett, and Isabelle Grace Brett, and her younger sister Caroline (Alianiello) Cacchiotti of Cranston, Rhode Island. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 62 years, William John Patton and her cherished granddaughter Jessica Lee Brett. Family and friends may call Friday, September 13 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial is planned at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT. Interment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, 35 Parsonage Road, Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019