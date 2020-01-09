The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Mary Church
1525 Cranston St
Cranston, RI
Teresa R. "Terry" (Colaiacomo) Moretti

Teresa R. "Terry" (Colaiacomo) Moretti Obituary
MORETTI, TERESA "TERRY" R. (COLAIACOMO)
92, of Cranston, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Chief Anthony Moretti, Retired, CPD. She was the daughter of the late Bruno and Maria (Centracchio) Colaiacomo. She was the cherished mother of Susan R. Buontempo, Steven A. Moretti and Anthony C. Moretti; grandmother of Christopher Buontempo, Gina Todesca, Gianna DelCioppio and Steven Moretti; great-grandmother of Paul and Gia Todesca; sister of Rose Mulhearn; and dear cousin of Annie Craddock.
Terry was a devout parishioner of St. Mary Church, Cranston, for 70 years and a past president and active member of the St. Mary Regina Coeli Society. She was a member of the Knightsville Seniors and Johnston Senior Center. Terry enjoyed a more active social life than all of her survivors and claimed to have always won at bingo and Twin River. She was a beautiful soul is now in God's hands with her beloved husband.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 8:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St, Cranston at 9:00 am. Burial will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Friday from 4 to 8 pm.
Visit NardolilloFh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
