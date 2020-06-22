YOUNG, TERI L. (CARMICHAEL)
Age 60, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Wife of William "Bill" D. Young, Jr.; daughter of Joan "Gail" (Gardiner) Carmichael and the late Delbert "Hoagie" Carmichael; mother of Ryan Carmichael Young. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Age 60, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Wife of William "Bill" D. Young, Jr.; daughter of Joan "Gail" (Gardiner) Carmichael and the late Delbert "Hoagie" Carmichael; mother of Ryan Carmichael Young. Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 22, 2020.