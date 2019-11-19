|
KASUN-WEAVER, TERI M.
61, of Warwick, passed peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Michael J. Weaver, MD.
Born at the Tachikawa Air Force Base in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Col. Nicholas J. Kasun and Jacqueline A. Kasun. She was a Jewelry Designer and Owner of Glory Be Jewelry, a beautiful Catholic jewelry collection.
In addition to her beloved husband, Teri is survived by her loving siblings: Nicholas A. Kasun, Dana K. Kasun and Michael O. Kasun and his wife Melissa; her cherished nieces and nephews: Jackie, Angela, Harrison, Victoria and Erica; her great-nephew: Anthony; and her step-children: Michael and Todd Weaver.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at .
Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2019