Terrence M. Goodwin
Goodwin, Terrence M.
54, of Read Avenue, Coventry and formerly of Riverside passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of Charles A. Goodwin, Jr. and the late Edna M. (Dunn) Goodwin. Terry previously worked for Centrifugal Molds. He was a graduate of East Providence High School and Rhode Island College. Terry was a very talented man who held various positions thru out his life.
He leaves his father, Charles A. Goodwin, Jr. (Captain of Detectives, E.P.P.D., Ret.) and his father's beloved companion and caretaker, Sylvia M. Kenney-Amaral.
His funeral service will be private.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 30, 2020.
