SMITH, TERRILL J.
79, of Hereford Drive, formerly of Milford, Mass., died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Tina (Zodda) Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Smith of Greenville, S.C. and Christina Reidy of Sturbridge, Mass.; two sons, Corey Smith of Bristow, VA, and Kevin Smith of Cumberland; two sisters, Madeline Slager of Illinois, and Debbie Carey of Missouri; one brother, Donald Smith of Missouri; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the step-brother of the late William O'Brien and Gene O'Brien.
For complete obituary and service informatio, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com