HASSENFELD, TESS,
98, of Providence, died November 24. She was the wife of the late David Hassenfeld. Born in Poland and raised in Germany, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Molly (Feiden) Zwiebel. She left Germany for America in 1938. She received a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College.
Mrs. Hassenfeld assisted in her husband's law practice and was active as a volunteer in the Congregation Shaarei Zedek Sisterhood, the local chapter of Pioneer Women (the Zionist organization known today as Na'amat), and the Providence Hebrew Day School. She later taught English and French at the Hebrew Day School, and English to Russian immigrants. With her knowledge of German, she helped Holocaust survivors apply for German reparations.
She leaves her children, Daniel Hassenfeld, Brenda Abramovich and Joyce Gomolin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial was in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. For online condolences, please visit www.sugarmansinai.com