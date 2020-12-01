1/
Tess Hassenfeld
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tess's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HASSENFELD, TESS,
98, of Providence, died November 24. She was the wife of the late David Hassenfeld. Born in Poland and raised in Germany, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Molly (Feiden) Zwiebel. She left Germany for America in 1938. She received a bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College.
Mrs. Hassenfeld assisted in her husband's law practice and was active as a volunteer in the Congregation Shaarei Zedek Sisterhood, the local chapter of Pioneer Women (the Zionist organization known today as Na'amat), and the Providence Hebrew Day School. She later taught English and French at the Hebrew Day School, and English to Russian immigrants. With her knowledge of German, she helped Holocaust survivors apply for German reparations.
She leaves her children, Daniel Hassenfeld, Brenda Abramovich and Joyce Gomolin; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial was in Lincoln Park Cemetery, Warwick. For online condolences, please visit www.sugarmansinai.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved