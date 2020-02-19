|
|
SOWA, THE HONORABLE EDWARD P. JR
The Honorable Edward P. Sowa Jr. 76, passed away Thursday February 13, 2020 in Port Charlotte, FL. His family was by his side. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Pratt) Sowa for 52 years.
Ed was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island where he spent his childhood. a son of the late Edward P. Sowa Sr. and Isabelle (Goidz) Sowa. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's School and St. Raphael's Academy, and continued on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Rhode Island and his Juris Doctor degree from Boston University. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, where his peers elected him chapter president.
Ed worked as a trial attorney at Gunning & LaFazia for 27 years where he was a partner. Following a nomination by Then Rhode Island Governor, Lincoln Almond, he served as an Associate Justice in the Rhode Island judiciary for 15 years, retiring in 2016.
Ed was an active member of his community, frequently volunteering his time for a variety of organizations throughout his adult years. He was a Cub Scout Leader, Little League coach, religious education instructor and a Probate Court Judge in the Town of Lincoln, RI. He volunteered for and had such a strong dedication to the Rhode Island Mock Trial program that the program championship trophy was later named the Sowa Cup in his honor. Ed server as a Staff Sergeant in the Army Reserves 443rd Civil Affairs Company during the Vietnam War.
Ed was a faithful servant of the Roman Catholic Church and was an active member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church in Chepachet, RI. He frequently served as a Lector at Sunday Mass, was a Eucharistic Minister and a contributed as a member of the parish financial committee. He spent many years a 4th degree Knight in the Knight's of Columbus for which he also acted as Grand Knight.
Ed was incredibly proud of his Polish heritage and was passionate about his family and their traditions. He loved to prepare Polish food, dance the polka, sing Polish songs and thoroughly enjoyed his involvement in the Polish Cultural Commission and the Kosciuszko Foundation. He loved to travel domestically and internationally which also included one trip to Poland. Ed was an avid New England Patriots fan and had been a season ticket holder since 1972. He was also a supporter of the URI Rams Basketball team and loved to watch the Boston Rad Sox. He was a lifelong ten pin bowler and participated in many bowling leagues. He also loved to play golf with his friends, he was a longtime member of the Foster Country Club.
Ed was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in May, of 2008. After a strong battle, he beat the disease and spent 8 years in remission. In August 2017, his cancer returned and with the help of treatment from the Dana Farber Institute, Ed continued to live his best life for 21/2 more years. Unfortunately, he lost this battle due to complications of the disease.
Besides his beloved wife, Ed is survived by his loving children, Kristen (Sowa) Chip and her husband Patrick, of Rockwell, TX, and Jeffrey Sowa and his wife, Jennifer of Tiverton, RI, and his eight cherished grandchildren, Cameron, Jordan, Cameron, Delaney, Benjamin, Brendan, Brooke and Brady. He is also survived by his three siblings, Phillip Sowa and his wife Lura Lee of Georgia, Randolph Sowa and his wife Mary Beth of Wickford, and Maryann Cohen and her husband Larry of Cranston.
The funeral for Judge Sowa with Military Honors will be held Friday February 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central falls, Ri with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. CALLING HOURS THURSDAY FROM 3:00 P.M TO 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers Memorial Donations in Judge Sowa's Memory to St. Eugene's Church 1247 Putnam Pike Chepachet, RI 02814 or Tidewell Hospice House 1144 Victoria Street Port Charlotte, FL 33981 would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2020