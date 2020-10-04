1/1
Thelma A. (Ekman) Gaulin
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAULIN, THELMA A. (EKMAN)
Thelma A. (Ekman) Gaulin 91, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the Scandinavian Home after a short illness. Thelma was born in Providence on October 4, 1928, daughter to the late Carl and Ebba (Blomen) Ekman. She was the loving wife, for 60 years, of the late Frederick J. Gaulin. She worked as the Head Waitress for Giuliano's Catering, as the TV Hostess at Jane Brown Hospital collecting rental monies for TV access, and as a receptionist for her son Stephen at Gaulin Insurance Agency. She enjoyed traveling with Frederick and relatives and day trips to the casinos. She is survived by her sons Stephen and his wife, Linda (Gronneberg), Kevin, and daughter Kristen and her wife Kira Provost. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, William, Jessica, Justin, Joseph and Robert and six great grandchildren, Hugo, Paul, Cecilia, Claire, Tyler and Cole. Per Thelma's wishes there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scandinavian Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Home 1811 Broad Street Cranston, RI 02905. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-0151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butterfield Home And Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved