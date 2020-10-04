GAULIN, THELMA A. (EKMAN)
Thelma A. (Ekman) Gaulin 91, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the Scandinavian Home after a short illness. Thelma was born in Providence on October 4, 1928, daughter to the late Carl and Ebba (Blomen) Ekman. She was the loving wife, for 60 years, of the late Frederick J. Gaulin. She worked as the Head Waitress for Giuliano's Catering, as the TV Hostess at Jane Brown Hospital collecting rental monies for TV access, and as a receptionist for her son Stephen at Gaulin Insurance Agency. She enjoyed traveling with Frederick and relatives and day trips to the casinos. She is survived by her sons Stephen and his wife, Linda (Gronneberg), Kevin, and daughter Kristen and her wife Kira Provost. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, William, Jessica, Justin, Joseph and Robert and six great grandchildren, Hugo, Paul, Cecilia, Claire, Tyler and Cole. Per Thelma's wishes there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private. A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scandinavian Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Home 1811 Broad Street Cranston, RI 02905. Online condolences may be shared at www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com