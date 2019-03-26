|
|
GOIN, THELMA A.
93, of Enfield, CT and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away March 22, 2019. She was the wife of the late William H. Goin, II. She is survived by her children, William H. Goin, III (Denise), Melissa L. Bernstein (Hal) and Michele A. Marandola (Thomas); a brother, Gordon C. Davis, Sr., 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by 6 siblings.
Funeral Service, Friday, March 29th at 11:00am at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours: Thursday, March 28th 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shriners Hospital.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2019