McCORMICK, THEODORA (Jefopoulos)
88, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. McCormick. Born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Georgia (Samanjouris) Jefopoulos. Mrs. McCormick was a lab technician for 10 years before retiring. She has been a Greenville resident since 1961.
In addition to her husband Joseph, she was a loving mother of J. Timothy McCormick (Karen O'Neil) of Warwick and Nicholas McCormick of Greenville. She was the sister of Peter, Timothy, Marian and the late Demetrius Jefopoulos. She was the grandmother of Nicholas, Christopher and James McCormick. The McCormick family would like to extend special thanks to Antonia Dwyer and Carissa Tavares compassionate and longtime caregivers to Theodora.
Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10 to 11am with a service to follow at 11am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019