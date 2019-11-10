Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodora McCormick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodora (Jefopoulos) McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodora (Jefopoulos) McCormick Obituary
McCORMICK, THEODORA (Jefopoulos)
88, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. McCormick. Born in Philadelphia, PA, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Georgia (Samanjouris) Jefopoulos. Mrs. McCormick was a lab technician for 10 years before retiring. She has been a Greenville resident since 1961.
In addition to her husband Joseph, she was a loving mother of J. Timothy McCormick (Karen O'Neil) of Warwick and Nicholas McCormick of Greenville. She was the sister of Peter, Timothy, Marian and the late Demetrius Jefopoulos. She was the grandmother of Nicholas, Christopher and James McCormick. The McCormick family would like to extend special thanks to Antonia Dwyer and Carissa Tavares compassionate and longtime caregivers to Theodora.
Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 10 to 11am with a service to follow at 11am in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to will be appreciated.
Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -